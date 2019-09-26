Concerns raised over Lexington's dwelling unit proposal

A proposal to allow accessory dwelling units in Lexington went up for discussion during a meeting on Thursday.

The proposal allows the units up to 800 square feet on all urban single family residential lots in Lexington.

City planners say they are facing unique growth challenges that require unique solutions. Planners say by 2035 Lexington will add 80,00 people and an estimated 30,000 of those will be at least 65 years old.

Some people at the meeting referred to the units as "granny flats" that allow aging community members to live with their families.

Despite the city planner's details and reasoning for the proposal, many people are still voicing concerns with the plan. Some of those concerns are focused on short term rentals and student housing.

Some say the proposal is written too broad and far-reaching, and raise numerous untested questions about the impact.

The commission says they will take all comments into consideration.

A vote is expected to take place at meeting scheduled for Oct. 21