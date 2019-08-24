Concert held to raise money for Lincoln County gas explosion victims

The goal of a concert in Lincoln County was to let families affected by a gas line explosion know that they aren’t alone.

It's been three weeks since the deadly explosion that killed one woman and destroyed several homes.

People that lived in the area are still picking up the pieces, and now the surrounding communities are doing what they can to help.

"When you see something like that happen a mile away from a friend’s house, it hit home really hard," Event Organizer Steve Dixon said.

"The people there close to it lost everything," band member Mark Carman said.

The explosion left behind a charred mess, families hurting, and, what victims are now finding out, a whole community ready and willing to help them heal.

"If I can help in any way, that's what I want to do," Angie Miller, who lives in Junction City, said. "It is awesome to know that if something happens in your community, you have people that will band together and support."

That's how the idea of a benefit concert got started.

The Rock Cares Festival was a night filled with live music, food trucks, and support for the victims.

Nine bands volunteered to play and several other people donated services, so in turn, all proceeds would be donated to the families.

“Anything that comes through the gate, it’s all 100 percent going to the families and the victims," Dixon said.

"This won’t do a whole lot, but it will help a little bit," band member Al Tillery said.

The concert was held Saturday, August 24 at the Lincoln County Fair Grounds, from 2:30 p.m. to midnight.

