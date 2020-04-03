Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ky. nears 1,000

Kentucky is nearing 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Governor Beshear announced 11 more deaths Thursday, bringing the state total to 31.

The state map we've been showing you continues to darken as the number of cases rises.

Governor Beshear talks about coronavirus being in every county in our state, and it's starting to look that way.

Fayette County and Jefferson County continue to be the two with the most cases. That is to be expected since they are our most populous counties.

We're also getting a better break down on ages now, too. The average age of a coronavirus patient in Kentucky is 51. Patients in their 50s make up the largest group when you start classifying by decades. We also have a large number of patients in their 60s.

And the number of patients in their 20s is pretty large as well. That number jumped within the last week. When we look at the overall numbers week by week, we see this disturbing trend.

Right now, we'll continue to rise in the number of cases, but we are hopeful we'll start to see results from social distancing.