Congressman Andy Barr discusses federal response to COVID-19

Congressman Andy Barr says he's been working to help hospitals and businesses here in the state, but he may be called to the capitol to cast his vote for a federal coronavirus bill.

Barr says he supports the legislation and is only concerned that it won't get the relief Kentuckians need soon enough.

He says he believes there are three components that will help the commonwealth most: a one-time rebate check given to middle class workers and families who earn a certain amount of money, low interest loans for small businesses that are keeping its employees on the payroll and a 500 billion dollar lending program provided to larger companies.

Barr also says the bill works to support the heroes working in hospitals in getting them more PPE and he recognizes that local governments are hurting, too.

"I received a letter from Mayor Linda Gorton today emphasizing that Lexington is going to be cash strapped as a result of the lack of economic activity and therefore the tax base is coming down, so part of this federal legislation will assist state and local governments as well," Barr said.

Barr commented on the president's goal to reopen the country by Easter, saying he's been speaking with medical experts who say it's too soon to know when things will go back to normal.