Conley Bottom Marina opens for Memorial Day weekend after massive fire

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. For many Kentucky marinas, it marks the start of boating season.

Unfortunately, Memorial Day weekend on the lake almost didn’t happen at Conley Bottom. The marina suffered a massive fire on May 20.

Co-owner Fred Piercy says it took a lot of faith and a lot of hard work to rebuild.

"We’re having a very busy but productive week. We have a temporary office here in this house boat for this weekend and another little building that we have for our rentals and our gas and ice up there," he explains.

That’s why the community is coming together to support Piercy. On Saturday night, hundreds gathered to give him, his family, and the crew one giant hug.

"Everybody is just really behind Conley. Everybody loves Conley so we're here supporting. We love Conley," says boater Brian Wahl.

Piercy says they plan to use the temporary facilities for the rest of the summer, then start construction in the fall.

"This is just a bump in the road. It's going to come back even better and even stronger,” says boater Kate Doll.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet. Piercy says he hopes to find out before they rebuild so they can make the necessary changes.

