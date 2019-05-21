Conley Bottom owners look ahead after fire damage

Workers were in the midst of getting ready for the start of the summer season when a massive fire destroyed their offices, a store, and a café.

Sometimes, however, when bad things happen to some, it brings out the best in others.

Piercy's family owns Conley Bottom, and his family has seen so many in such a short time give of themselves to get them back on their feet again.

"We've got the best crew anywhere on the lake or any lake. They all come down. They are all here today."

Fire damaged, but did not destroy, their gasoline island. That's been moved and will be fully operational by Friday. An outdoor shed will serve as their temporary office. It will be almost a year before a permanent store and cafe is built.

"Probably will be a little larger and it will have things we want to have, but did not have the space for before."

Construction of that will start in the fall and they hope to have it finished by next spring.

