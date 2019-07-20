Conservation officer arrests federal fugitive in Taylor Co.

A Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources conservation officer says a tip led to the arrest of a federal fugitive and Lexington native earlier this month at Green River Lake Wildlife Management

According to station WBKO, 41-year-old Jeffery Pratt was wanted by U.S. Marshals and the FBI on a federal probation warrant for bank robbery, as well as other probation and parole violations.

The conservation officer followed a tip to the Wilson Creek area and saw a man matching Pratt’s description.

Pratt reportedly ran away into a wooded area but was taken into custody quickly.

Pratt was taken to the Taylor County Detention Center where he has been additionally charged with fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, among other charges.

