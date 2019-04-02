2018 Kentucky pig hoarding case may be country's largest rescue on record

Kentucky conservation officers are offering new details in their efforts to prevent a potential record-breaking pig hoarding situation from getting out of control in 2018.

Photo: Kentucky Conservation Officers/Facebook

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife responded to the Pendleton County farm in July 2018 after receiving complaints about free-roaming pigs. The pigs could pose a danger if they become wild, as they can take away food supplies and destroy the land.

The free-roaming pigs were unable to establish themselves in the wild.

Officers realized the source of the free-roaming pigs was a farm containing more than 400 pigs. 350 were in poorly constructed pens while at least 119 pigs were roaming freely. The landowner was charged with 119 counts of releasing pigs into the wild.

Hundreds of pigs were turned over to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, and officers worked with Atti's Acres and Red Oak Animal Rescue to find homes for the pigs. The pigs were all spayed and neutered, microchipped and de-wormed before being sent to sanctuaries in nine states.

Conservation officers believe this may be the largest pig rescue in history after talking to the sanctuaries.