Construction continues at Lexington City Center despite heavy rain

As the rain stopped for most of Friday, construction crews at the Lexington City Center project tried to take advantage of a drier day.

Project leaders say they've had to start scheduling around the bad weather, even working early mornings and busy weekends to stay on schedule.

"City Center never stops," said Ralph Coldiron, project coordinator for City Center. "We're here 24/7 until we get this project done . . . Everybody on this site right now is working long hours and working very, very hard, and we can't thank our subcontractors . . . enough for the great job they're doing."

The rain has the drainage system working hard, which is installed in the underground parking garage to keep it dry. Two pumps work to keep the area clean.

It's an integral part of engineering in a parking garage that goes 80 feet below the surface, according to project leaders.

"We have a very, very robust drainage system that's anchored by two 5,000-gallon tanks on each end of the garage that pumps water out of the garage 24/7," Coldiron said.

Coldiron says the goal for the project is to open the office building and Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse later this spring.

