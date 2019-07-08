Construction of new raised crosswalks to impact traffic on UK's campus

Construction of two raised crosswalks on the University of Kentucky campus begins Monday and is expected to continue through early August.

Traffic will be impacted during the construction period. Southbound traffic on a stretch of Woodland and Hilltop avenues will be rerouted. Northbound traffic will not be impacted. Some bus routes will also be impacted.

The new crosswalks will be on Woodland Avenue between Chellgren Hall and Woodland Glen II and on Hilltop Avenue between The 90 and Lewis Hall.

Anyone needing to park in the Rose Street Garage will be able to enter the garage only from University Drive. Drivers will be able to exit the garage as normal.

Lextran's Route 14 will be rerouted onto Sports Center Drive during construction. Four bus stops along the route will be closed.

A traffic impact map is available here.

