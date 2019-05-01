Lexington development under construction to include grocery store, restaurant, retail space

Construction is underway on a new mixed-use development in Lexington.

The new center will greet drivers as they come into Lexington from Winchester Road, at the corner of Midland Avenue and Third Street. That location also inspired the name, "The MET.”

The 75,000 square foot, 3-story facility, will house 44 apartments, retail space, a restaurant, and a grocery store.

It’s being put together by Community Ventures. Organizers say they held town hall style meetings and conversations with people who live in this area try to understand what they hoped for the future of the east end. They said affordable housing and access to healthy food options were high on that list.

The organization says 30% of those residential units will be subsidized as affordable housing units and the rest will be at market rate.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held next Monday. It is open to the public.

Community Ventures says they will be announcing specific tenants for that development in the coming months.

Developers are hopeful the building will open by June 2020.