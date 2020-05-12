Contact tracing is key part of Kentucky's reopening plan

With more testing for COVID-19 comes more contact tracing.

But what is contact tracing, and how could it impact you, even if you don’t contract the virus?

Monday, Governor Beshear said you could get a call to quarantine as part of tracing.

Anderson County has only had a handful of positive COVID-19 cases and, up to this point, their health department has been able to handle all of their contact tracing.

Tracing involves finding people who may have had contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. Once a person proves positive for COVID-19, tracers will try to find other people they may have been in contact with. This is because the coronavirus is extremely contagious and is spread from person to person.

People will be asked to quarantine for a period of time if they were around someone who tested positive

Governor Beshear says it is very important for you to comply with the call to quarantine. You may not even have the condition or even be showing symptoms, but isolation will prevent further spread.

Anderson County health leaders say with more things opening up they could see a spike of local cases and then could need some state assistance in their tracing.