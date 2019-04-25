Continuum Global Solutions to lay off 117 Lexington workers

Lexington employer Continuum Global Solutions has notified the state it will lay off 117 workers in June.

The company notified the state Tuesday.

Continuum Global Solutions is located at 2432 Fortune Drive in Lexington. The California-based company provides customer service for approximately 8,000 clients in the U.S. Its workers are not represented by a union.

"All 117 affected employees and the Kentucky Career Center were provided with a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. This action closes our facility," the company said in a statement.