Convicted Danville drug trafficker sentenced after 3 die from overdoses

A Danville man will serve a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of drug trafficking charges.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Carl Wayne Bartleson Jr., 46, was sentenced to 27 years in prison after being convicted of conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl along with four counts of distributing those drugs.

Prosecutors say the drugs he distributed led to the overdose deaths of three in Boyle County in February 2017. Several others overdosed, but they were able to survive.

Local and federal law enforcement worked together in the criminal investigation.