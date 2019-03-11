Convicted Kentucky child rapist found guilty of 62 more charges

A convicted Kentucky child rapist is facing a much longer prison sentence after being found guilty of several more crimes.

The Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney's office said Matthew Bucher, 31, of Fort Mitchell, was found guilty of 62 counts including 30 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor, 30 counts of possession of a matter portraying a sexual performance with a minor, third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy.

Bucher, who was already serving a 45-year prison sentence for raping a 12-year-old girl, was convicted in this case involving a 15-year-old. Prosecutors say Bucher posed as a 19-year-old when he was 27, and he would engage in sex acts at an apartment he shared with his mother. He would eventually reveal his true after the girl turned 16, which is Kentucky's age of consent. Detectives found images involving the two involved in sex acts that were taken before the girl turned 16.

The jury has recommended a 15-year sentence, which would run consecutively with Bucher's 45-year sentence.

Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders called Bucher "quite possibly the most prolific child molester of Kenton County."

Bucher still has two more cases where he was indicted, and more indictments are possible if more victims come forward. Detectives are trying to identify potential victims found on electronic devices.