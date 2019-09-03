Convicted Kentucky child rapist sentenced more than 23 years in prison

Kentucky State Police have announced the sentencing of a convicted child rapist after he accepted a plea agreement.

Joshua David Gayde, 36, of Columbia was sentenced to 23 years and six months in prison after he entered the guilty plea in Adair Circuit Court.

Troopers say Gayde pleaded guilty to nine sex crimes involving a child under 12. Four of the counts were first-degree rape and five of the counts were first-degree sexual abuse.

Gayde will have to register as a lifetime sex offender on the state registry following his release.