Convicted rapist released from prison by mistake caught in NKY

A convicted rapist and child molester who was mistakenly released from a prison in Georgia was recaptured in Ft. Thomas, Ky.

Tony Munoz-Mendez was arrested Wednesday in Fort Thomas, Ky.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Tony Munoz-Mendez, 31, was recaptured at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30 by the Department's Fugitive Unit, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Munoz-Mendez was released from Rogers State Prison in Reidsville, Ga. "in error" on Oct. 25.

He began serving a life sentence in April 2015 after being convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation charges in Gwinnett County, Ga.