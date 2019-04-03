Convicted serial killer draws Cincinnati victim for FBI investigators

A man who has confessed to 90 murders across the country is helping FBI investigators confirm his kills by creating drawings of his victims.

According to station WXIX, 78-year-old Samuel Little has been in prison since 2012, after nearly three decades of crisscrossing the country, with victims piling up in 16 states in his wake.

Little, who was sentenced to life in prison after being arrested at a Louisville homeless shelter in 2012, recently requested to be moved to a different prison. To facilitate his request, he has drawn pictures of his victims to aid investigators trying to confirm his murders.

Investigators have already confirmed 34 of Little's murders. Since November, WXIX says eight more cases have been confirmed or matched to open cases.

Two drawings released by the FBI include a black woman with short hair Little claimed to have killed in Cincinnati in 1974. A second released drawing shows a white woman with red hair and blue eyes that Little says he killed in Columbus in 1984. He reportedly dumped the body of the victim in Northern Kentucky.

The Cincinnati Police Department says they are aware of Little's confession and are looking into deaths from that time.

For more information or to report potential case links to Samuel Little, people can contact the FBI’s violent crime apprehension program at 800-634-4097.

