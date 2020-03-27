Cooper Robb commits to Eastern Kentucky

After entering his name in the transfer portal on Monday, former Charlotte guard Cooper Robb has committed to Eastern Kentucky.

Robb joins fellow Scott County alums Michael Moreno and head coach A.W. Hamilton in Richmond.

In a tweet on Friday, Robb said "Thank you to Coach Hamilton and staff for extending me an offer. With that being said I am committing to EKU for the next step in my career!"

Robb played in 29 games this season and started two of them. He averaged 5 points per game as a sophomore and scored a season-high 14 points in December against UNC-Asheville.