A World Wrestling Entertainment show scheduled for Monday May 6 in Corbin is rescheduled.

According to the Corbin Arena's Facebook page, the WWE Live event is postponed to Thursday, Oct. 17.

The post says all tickets currently purchased for the live event will be honored on the new October date.

The arena advises people who can't make the new date to contact their point of purchase for refunds.

No word on a reasoning for the reschedule.