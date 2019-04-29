Corbin man accused of attempted murder of officer following high-speed chase

A Kentucky man is facing multiple charges including attempted murder of a police officer following a three-county high-speed chase.

An arrest citation states Knox County deputies responded to Ky. 2417 after a family member called 911 to say Joshua Grigsby was holding a woman against her will in a vehicle.

Grigsby, 28, of Corbin, would drive away when deputies arrived, nearly hitting one deputy's vehicle. A pursuit began which spanned three counties over 53 minutes. Kentucky State Police, Corbin police and authorities in Laurel and Whitley counties also helped Knox County law enforcement in the pursuit.

During the pursuit, deputies say Grigsby tried to hit a Corbin police officer with his vehicle while the officer was working to deploy a spike strip. He also almost hit a Kentucky State Police trooper head-on. Corbin police were successfully able to hit Grigsby's vehcile with spike strips, and he got out of the vehicle to begin a foot pursuit.

Law enforcement found Grigsby laying down near a tree. The female victim was sitting in the passenger seat while another man was in the backseat.

Grigsby told deputies he had consumed methamphetamine.

Deputies charged Grigsby with unlawful imprisonment, fleeing or evading police, attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment of a police officer, DUI and multiple traffic violations. He remains in the Knox County Detention Center where he is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Grigsby is scheduled to appear in court May 7.