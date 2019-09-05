Corbin man found guilty of wife's murder

A Laurel County jury has found a Corbin man guilty in the 2018 murder of his wife.

Stephanie Steenburgin Davenport was found shot multiple times on March 7, 2018.

Joshua Davenport was found guilty of murder and tempering with physical evidence. He was sentenced to 35 years on the murder conviction, and 5 years for tampering with physical evidence. Those sentences will be served consecutively, for a total of 40 years in prison.

After Davenport's arrest, he maintained his innocence claiming his wife had killed herself.

The victim's mother says the two were only married five months before Davenport killed his wife. The mother says their relationship was rocky due to Davenport's alleged drug use.