Corbin police step up to help truck drivers



Communities are being asked to come together and help each other during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In Corbin, the police department is taking it one step further, helping those both inside and outside the community.

As a way to help truckers while they're making deliveries, the Corbin Police Department has set up food service.

In a Facebook post on the department's page, officials said that as long as a tucker is within the city limits they can pull off to the side of the road, call the department's non-emergency phone number, and an officer will bring them the food they ask for.

Police say there are no truck stops in Corbin, so the department wanted to thank these drivers for making deliveries during this time of need.

Police say they haven't had to deliver any food yet, but the offer is still on the table.

