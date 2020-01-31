Coronavirus puts brakes on adoption process for some Kentucky families

Adoption agencies are cautioning some soon-to-be parents that they could wait longer to see the newest members of their families.

Much of the world is continuing to watch the developments with the coronavirus, but, here in Kentucky, many families are waiting to go to China to adopt children and now they are stuck waiting.

In a week, 10,000 people have been infected globally the death count continues to increase in China.

Lexington's Nightlight Christian Adoptions says they have been watching the news of the virus closely, they even have children in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus.

With at least one family ready to pick up their child there isn't much they can do.

The U.S. government has advised travelers to avoid China.

Some airlines also suspending flights to China. Delta announced Friday suspension of U.S. flights to China from February 6 to April 30.

The adoption agency is also encouraging eager soon-to-be parents to have patience in hopes this situation will end sooner than later.

"We've had families calling every day and say they are very concerned about their child," said Donna Poynter with Nightlight Christian Adoptions. "They want to know what's going on and how do they know their child hasn't contracted this virus and that they are okay. There really isn't a way for us to know."

Leaders with the adoption organization say they really don't know when parents will be able to go, but they hope families will begin to be united at the end of February

People with the organization say they average a little more than 80 international adoptions a year.