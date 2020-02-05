Coronavirus scams on the rise

Cybercriminals are using the global coronavirus scare to try to steal personal data.

They are allegedly after names, address, ages and bank account information. (Source: CNN)

Experts warn that hackers are using the outbreak as bait to launch phishing scams and deliver malicious spam and malware.

The Better Business Bureau says cybercriminals may be trying to trick you to click on malicious links and open files.

Experts say this may include emails and posts promoting awareness and prevention tips and fake information about cases in your neighborhood.

Here are some tips from experts to keep scammers at bay:

- Delete any suspicious emails without opening them.

- Ignore online offers for vaccinations.

- Make sure the anti-malware and anti-virus software on your computer is up-to-date.

