Coronavirus survivor who nearly lost ability to walk tells protesters to stay home

After witnessing pushback to stay at home orders, a 35-year-old Wisconsin woman, who survived COVID-19, took to Facebook to tell protesters to "stop complaining and be thankful for your health.”

Leah Blomberg, 35, spent nine days on a ventilator in a medically induced coma and an additional week in intensive care after contracting COVID-19. (Source: Leah Blomberg/WISN/Hearst/CNN)

To walk in 35-year-old Leah Blomberg’s shoes, one would have to return to their own first steps. Though she survived a bout with COVID-19, it was not an easy fight.

Blomberg’s case got so bad she spent nine days on a ventilator in a medically induced coma. That was followed by an additional week in intensive care. She says she essentially had to relearn how to walk, due to muscle atrophy.

"That first time standing again, I felt like I weighed 1,000 [pounds]. It was insane, basically had to learn to walk again," she said.

Blomberg says she had no underlying health conditions, and it’s unclear how she contracted the virus. Her husband of nearly 15 years also got sick but not to the point of being hospitalized. He was not tested, but doctors believe he also had COVID-19.

"It was scary, especially not being able to have somebody there to hold your hand that you know, to explain to you what's going on, waking up in a strange environment," Blomberg said.

Blomberg and her husband are both doing well now, but her mood shifted when she saw the pushback Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers received after extending the “Safer at Home” order to May 26. Protesters across the country have been calling for states to open sooner.

Blomberg’s frustration spilled out Thursday in a sharply worded Facebook post, which has been shared more than 1,000 times. She praised Evers’ decision as a measure to prevent others from having to experience what she did.

“To everyone crying and complaining about the ‘Safer At Home’ being extended, let me put things in perspective for you,” she wrote. “I basically had to learn how to walk again due to muscle atrophy from being 100% bedridden for 2 weeks. I’M LUCKY TO BE ALIVE. Stay in your house... Everyone is in the same boat. Stop complaining and be thankful for your health.”

For Blomberg, there are no complaints, just conviction.

“The people complaining are the ones that haven’t lost anyone or don’t know anyone close to them that’s been through this,” she said. “If you think being confined to your house is bad, imagine being confined to a bed, and that’s best-case scenario because people are dying from this.”

Copyright 2020 WISN, Hearst, Leah Blomberg, CDC via CNN. All rights reserved.