Coronavius could impact summer festivities

We've heard it time and time again, what we are experiencing during this pandemic is unprecedented.

As summer rolls in many anticipated events and traditions could be different this year.

Summer in the bluegrass is a time people look forward to, but maybe not this year. Governor Andy Beshear recommended large gatherings to be postponed or canceled.

Rupp Arena had major events planned. The Justin Bieber concert in August is postponed. An Elton John concert in June is also scheduled.

"Everybody's crystal ball is broken. How long does it last and how extensive it will be?" said Co-Chairs of Keeneland's Concours Connie and Tom Jones.

They made the tough call to cancel.

"It is disappointing but on the same token, you know, we want to make sure we are being as safe as we can protecting our community, protecting our entrants," said Jones.

Another event in jeopardy is Lexington's annual Fourth of July festivities. The city will make a decision closer to the holiday.

While many events are uncertain experts say we can all do something to help flatten the curve and return to normal life as soon as possible. We can just stay at home.

While Keeneland's Concours was canceled there's some good news. The Jones say they've kept what they call a rainy day fund, and they will still make this year's donation to UK children's hospital.