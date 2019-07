The Owsley County Coroner's Office has ruled an 82-year-old woman's death as a homicide.

The coroner said Olzie Bowling was found dead in her Winklers Branch Road home on Jul. 18.

The Owsley County Sheriff's Office said an unwanted visitor entered Bowling's home. There was a struggle, and a family member later found her dead.

The case remains open, and authorities have yet to make an arrest.