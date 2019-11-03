Coroner: Body found in Jackson County

The Jackson County coroner has confirmed that a body has been found in a remote area of Jackson County.

According to the coroner, the body was discovered at the bottom of a cliff off Rock Lick Creek Road.

Kentucky State Police are at the scene right now. Additional detectives are arriving to investigate.

At this time, there is no information on the nature of the death, or if foul play is suspected.

WKYT has reached out to Kentucky State Police for additional information and will update this story as new details become available.

