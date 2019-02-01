Coroner: Body found on Madison County farm identified as Amanda Bailey

The Madison County Coroner's Office has confirmed the identity of the body found on a farm.

Photo: Facebook

The coroner identified the woman as 26-year-old Amanda Bailey of Winchester. The cause of death was not determined as of Friday morning.

Bailey's body was found two miles from where crews were searching Wednesday around Lake Reba. Crews returned to the area Thursday morning to continue the search, but they received a call from a nearby property owner about the discovery.

Family members spoke highly of Bailey. Her father David said she was very generous in nature.

"She never met an enemy. She always was around," David Bailey said. "She would take her coat off and give it to someone. She was a very lovable person, and I really miss her, and I love her very much."

The positive identification comes after an autopsy in Frankfort.