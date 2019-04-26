Coroner: Eastern Kentucky man killed by exploding tire

An eastern Kentucky man is dead after a county coroner said a tire exploded near him.

The Pike County Coroner's Office said Donald Lee Belcher, 47, of Elkhorn City died when he was performing work on a vehicle and the tire exploded.

Belcher was attempting to change springs on a tandem truck at Elkhorn Truck Parts & Services on Regina Belcher Highway, and when workers tried to remove the tires, the inner tire exploded.

Bailey Funeral Home is handling arrangements for Belcher.