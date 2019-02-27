Coroner: Man shot to death in Perry Co.

The Perry County Sheriff's Office says a man was found shot to death on Wednesday.

WYMT reports the man was found on Fourseam Branch Road just off the entrance to KY 15 South. Officers closed the road for a few hours as they worked the scene.

The coroner's office originally called it a death investigation, but later said it is a murder investigation.

The investigation is being led by the Perry County Sheriff's Office. The man's identity has not been released because the family has not been notified yet.