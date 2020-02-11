Coroner: One dead in Woodford County crash, part of I-64 shut down

A deadly crash has part of Interstate 64 in Woodford County shut down Tuesday night.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a vehicle overturned between Midway and Frankfort at the 63-mile marker.

The Woodford County coroner tells WKYT the car rolled multiple times. There is one victim, but the coroner has not yet released the name.

The state transportation cabinet says traffic is being rerouted off of the interstate onto Leestown Road W.

The interstate is expected to be blocked for a couple of hours.