The Wayne County Coroner's Office says a man is dead after being injured in a workplace accident.

The coroner's office says medical crews responded to Trifecta Houseboats off Ky. 90 and took a person to the hospital.

John Kevin Tucker, 55, was pronounced dead at 9:45 a.m. An autopsy is being scheduled.

Trifecta Houseboats is a consolidation of the Thoroughbred Houseboats, Sumerset Houseboats and Stardust Cruisers brands.

This story is developing.