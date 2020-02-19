Coroner asking for help to find relatives of man found dead in Lexington

The Fayette County Coroner is asking for help to find family members of a man who was found dead in Lexington.

The coroner says 59-year-old Jerry Johnson was found dead Friday morning under the I-75 overpass on Winchester Rd.

We're told Johnson died due to hypothermia.

The coroner says they are having trouble finding relatives of Johnson.

According to the coroner's office, Johnson is believed to have been born in Morgan County, Ky.

Anyone with information should call the coroner's office at 859-455-5700.