Three men found dead at Lexington apartment complex

The Fayette County coroner says three men were found dead Tuesday afternoon at a Lexington apartment complex.

Crews responded to the Cabana Royal Arms apartment complex off Georgian Way around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn says the men were found dead in the living room in one of the apartments there. He believes drugs and alcohol played roles in all three deaths.

The three men have not yet been identified, but the coroner says all three were between 40 and 50 years old.