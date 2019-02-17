One dead, one sent to hospital in crash on Harrodsburg Road

The Fayette County Coroner is on the scene of a crash along Harrodsburg Road.

Lexington police say they were called around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday to a report of a mangled car in front of the Fayette Technical Center campus on Harrodsburg Road.

When they arrived they discovered two people in the wreckage. One of them was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

The second person had died. The Fayette County Coroner is on the scene investigating.

Reconstruction teams are on the scene trying to determine how the crash happened.