The Pulaski County coroner says a child was killed Wednesday morning in a house fire.

The fire started shortly after 4 a.m. on Keeney Road, east of Science Hill.

The coroner said a couple and their two children were living in the home. The parents and a 5-year-old girl escaped the fire. The coroner said a 12-year-old boy was unable to escape.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information enters the newsroom.