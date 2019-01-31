Coroner identifies Pulaski County child killed in fire

The Pulaski County Coroner's Office has identified the boy killed in a Wednesday morning house fire.

Family Photo

Hunter Denny, 12, would die in the fire on Keeney Road, east of Science Hill.

The coroner said a couple and their two children were living in the home. The parents and a 5-year-old girl escaped the fire. Family said Hunter Denny re-entered the home in hopes of rescuing pets, but he couldn't make it back out. Denny was a 6th grader at Science Hill Independent School.

A family member tells WKYT the fire likely started with a heat lamp kept on the back porch to keep pets warm.

Funeral arrangements will be handled by Morris & Hislope.