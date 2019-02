The Whitley County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in an armored truck crash Wednesday.

Coroner Andy Croley tells WKYT the victim was John Adkins, 59, of Versailles.

Police say an armored truck on Ky. 92 heading to Whitley City from Williamsburg ran off the roadway and overturned. The driver was killed and a passenger was injured.

Firefighters say the extrication of the victims was one of the most difficult ones they have had.