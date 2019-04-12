Coroner identifies man found dead in Lexington park

The Fayette County Coroner's Office has identified the man found dead at a Lexington park.

The man was identified as Paul Million, 55, of Lexington. His death is ruled as an accidental overdose.

The body was found in a wooded area in the back of Martin Luther King Park near McCullough Drive. The area is believed to be a homeless camp as the area was heavily littered with drug paraphernalia and trash. A homeless person notified police of the body.

Million's body was estimated to have been in the area 4-6 months.