Coroner identifies man killed by Bath County Deputy following police pursuit

The Bath County coroner has released the name of a Kentucky man shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy following a police chase yesterday.

Emory Moore, 29, of Mt. Sterling, was killed Wednesday, according to the coroner.

Moore had reportedly led police on a chase through Bath County that ended on Lyons Road, between Owingsville and Mt. Sterling, according to police.

When the pursuit ended, investigators said there was an altercation between Moore and a Bath County deputy. The deputy fired her weapon, killing Moore.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, according to the coroner. Kentucky State Police do not have any new details regarding the investigation.

