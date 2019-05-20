Coroner identifies man killed in Pike County vehicle pursuit

The Pike County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man killed in a Sunday vehicle pursuit.

Kentucky State Police say troopers tried to pull over 31-year-old Dalelano Henderson on Ky. 194 after responding to a disturbance at the Willard Thompson Trailer Court in the area of Johns Creek.

Henderson refused to stop initially, but then he drove away from troopers again. He would lose control on a curve on Ky. 194, causing his vehicle to crash and catch fire.

The trooper was unable to remove Henderson from his vehicle because of the heat.

The crash remains under investigation.