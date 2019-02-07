Coroner identifies man killed in accident at Toyota in Georgetown

A man killed in a workplace accident at the Toyota plant in Georgetown has been identified.

The Scott County coroner's office said Antwian Brifford, 33, of Pikeville, died Feb. 5. Brifford was a father of three.

Coroner John Goble said an autopsy showed Brifford died from blunt force trauma to the chest.

Investigators said Brifford became pinned between a truck and a trailer near gate 21.

Goble said he and Kentucky OSHA continue to investigate the incident.

Brifford will be buried in Alabama, according to the coroner.

