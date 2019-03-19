Coroner identifies man killed after tree limb struck him in the head

Authorities have identified a man killed in Corbin Friday after a tree limb fell and struck him on the head.

45-year-old Gregory Siler of Williamsburg was the man killed, according to the Whitley County Coroner.

Siler was working for a tree trimming service when a tree limb fell and hit him on the head, authorities said at the time of the incident.

The incident occurred at a residence in Corbin’s Tattersall Trails Estates on Friday, March 15.

Siler was pronounced dead at the scene.

