The Franklin County Coroner's Office has identified the teen who drowned at Elkhorn Creek Tuesday evening.

Coroner Will Harrod says 14-year-old Landon Smith of Lawrenceburg died after he dove into the creek off a boat ramp around 5:30 p.m.

Smith's body was recovered hours later, and the coroner pronounced him dead at 8:30 p.m.

The coroner's office is still investigating the case.