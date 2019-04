The Franklin County Coroner's Office has identified the of the person killed in a weekend fire.

Photo: WKYT/Chelsea Jones

66-year-old Connie Slattery-Harrod died in the fire, which happened Saturday morning in the Silver Lakes subdivision in Frankfort.

The coroner's office said it will take approximately three months before it receives autopsy results. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Foul play is not suspected in the fire.

The fire also damaged two adjacent homes.