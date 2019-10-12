Coroner on scene of Montgomery Co. crash

New details are emerging after a deadly crash in Montgomery County.

The coroner is on the scene after a collision between an SUV and a car.

Police have shut down eastbound lanes of U.S. 460, also known as Camargo Road, near Greenbrier Road as crews work the scene.

According to authorities on the scene, the SUV was headed westbound when it collided with the eastbound car.

The driver of the car died in the crash. The driver of the SUV has been taken to UK Hospital and is in surgery.

Crews say rain in the area made a helicopter evacuation untenable.

A Facebook post from Montgomery County Emergency Management states lanes could be closed anywhere from two to four hours.

A detour route is being established.

WKYT is on the scene and will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.

