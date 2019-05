A road is back open in Jessamine County after a fatal crash Monday night.

The Jessamine County coroner was called to the accident on KY - 1267 off Keen South Elkhorn Road around 8 p.m.

The coroner says a 25-year-old man tried to over-correct after swerving off the road, and his vehicle hit a utility pole.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The road is back open after being closed for several hours.