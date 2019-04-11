Coroner, police respond to body found in Lexington

Lexington police and the Fayette County Coroner's Office are at the scene of a body found Thursday afternoon.

The body was found in a wooded area in the back of Martin Luther King Park near McCullough Drive. The area is believed to be a homeless camp as the area was heavily littered with drug paraphernalia and trash. A homeless person notified police of the body.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

The body was estimated to have been in the area 4-6 months. Cold weather preserved the body for some time, but animals have decomposed the remains.

The coroner's office is withholding the identity of the man until next of kin is notified.